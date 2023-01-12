A peek at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV): Who has invested in It?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is 7.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DV stock was last observed hovering at around $24.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.81% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 9.23% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.60, the stock is 3.10% and -4.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock -4.61% off its SMA200. DV registered -14.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.37%.

The stock witnessed a -3.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.68%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $424.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.38 and Fwd P/E is 62.93. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.05% and -27.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.30M, and float is at 163.75M with Short Float at 2.40%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allais Nicola T, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Allais Nicola T sold 1,607 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $21.47 per share for a total of $34498.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54092.0 shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $21.76 per share for $34962.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54092.0 shares of the DV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Desmond Laura (Director) disposed off 9,503 shares at an average price of $22.55 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 179,071 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV).