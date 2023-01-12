A peek at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX): Who has invested in It?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is 65.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $3.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $16.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.56% off the consensus price target high of $19.10 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 75.49% higher than the price target low of $12.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.14, the stock is 52.02% and 75.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 54.54% off its SMA200. LX registered -8.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 43.38%.

The stock witnessed a 57.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.58%, and is 33.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.84% over the week and 8.07% over the month.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has around 3896 employees, a market worth around $554.87M and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.51 and Fwd P/E is 2.53. Profit margin for the company is 8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.21% and -21.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.70% this year

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.45M, and float is at 39.24M with Short Float at 2.84%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 56.93% up over the past 12 months and Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) that is -49.60% lower over the same period. Sprott Inc. (SII) is -0.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.