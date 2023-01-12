A peek at Progyny Inc. (PGNY): Who has invested in It?

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is 4.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.67 and a high of $53.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PGNY stock was last observed hovering at around $30.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.17% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.34% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.97% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.65, the stock is 6.14% and -4.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 7.12% at the moment leaves the stock -10.88% off its SMA200. PGNY registered -29.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.90%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.82%, and is 4.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has around 311 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $700.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.74 and Fwd P/E is 85.25. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.19% and -38.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progyny Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 92.32M, and float is at 81.62M with Short Float at 9.74%.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider Activity

A total of 259 insider transactions have happened at Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 206 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Payson Norman, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Payson Norman sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $56.29 per share for a total of $11258.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Progyny Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Payson Norman (Director) sold a total of 6,617 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $30.89 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the PGNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Payson Norman (Director) disposed off 6,617 shares at an average price of $31.65 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 279,063 shares of Progyny Inc. (PGNY).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 6.11% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 34.84% higher over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 32.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.