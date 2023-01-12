A peek at Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY): Who has invested in It?

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) is 9.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.36 and a high of $18.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RPAY stock was last observed hovering at around $8.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -17.33% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.80, the stock is 10.39% and 16.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 5.90% at the moment leaves the stock -15.44% off its SMA200. RPAY registered -50.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.14%.

The stock witnessed a 8.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.22%, and is 7.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has around 552 employees, a market worth around $867.33M and $268.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.80. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.60% and -52.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 70.30% this year

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.74M, and float is at 85.04M with Short Float at 5.15%.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Michael Frank, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jackson Michael Frank sold 62,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $7.90 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54769.0 shares.

Repay Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that KIGHT PETER J (Director) bought a total of 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $7.41 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.56 million shares of the RPAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Morris John Andrew Sr. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $6.87 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY).