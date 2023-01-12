A peek at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS): Who has invested in It?

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is 4.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.01 and a high of $76.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEAS stock was last observed hovering at around $57.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.2% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.61% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 7.05% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.77, the stock is 2.20% and 1.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 2.58% off its SMA200. SEAS registered -16.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.29%.

The stock witnessed a 5.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.80%, and is -2.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $1.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.47. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.39% and -27.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 180.70% this year

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 67.18M, and float is at 35.64M with Short Float at 10.96%.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Swanson Marc, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Swanson Marc sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $48.75 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Swanson Marc (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $54.17 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SEAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Finazzo Christopher L. (Chief Commercial Officer) acquired 8,950 shares at an average price of $55.99 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 72,221 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS).

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -38.49% down over the past 12 months and Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is -10.41% lower over the same period. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is -41.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.