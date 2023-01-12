Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) is 104.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.02 and a high of $44.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALBO stock was last observed hovering at around $43.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.82% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.10, the stock is 92.34% and 97.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 90.89% off its SMA200. ALBO registered 70.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 77.54%.

The stock witnessed a 106.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.30%, and is 102.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $919.93M and $57.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 175.28% and -0.59% from its 52-week high.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albireo Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.66M, and float is at 18.65M with Short Float at 5.72%.

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stephenson Pamela, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Stephenson Pamela sold 469 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $19.06 per share for a total of $8940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45178.0 shares.

Albireo Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Duncan Jason (Chief Legal Officer and GC) sold a total of 656 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $19.45 per share for $12756.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14931.0 shares of the ALBO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Stephenson Pamela (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 104 shares at an average price of $19.58 for $2036.0. The insider now directly holds 45,647 shares of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO).

Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.56% up over the past 12 months and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) that is 30.25% higher over the same period. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) is 40.48% up on the 1-year trading charts.