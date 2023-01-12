Athersys Inc. (ATHX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) is 33.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $33.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATHX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 62.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.12, the stock is 31.88% and 14.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -17.65% at the moment leaves the stock -80.13% off its SMA200. ATHX registered -94.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.93%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 71.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.73%, and is 31.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.46% over the week and 13.98% over the month.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $12.71M and $6.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 122.62% and -96.63% from its 52-week high.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Analyst Forecasts

Athersys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.86M, and float is at 11.65M with Short Float at 4.58%.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Athersys Inc. (ATHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Camardo Daniel A., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Camardo Daniel A. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $54960.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Athersys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Camardo Daniel A. (CEO) bought a total of 132,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $0.77 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the ATHX stock.

Athersys Inc. (ATHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading -29.07% down over the past 12 months and United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) that is 16.12% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 1.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.