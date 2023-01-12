Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Volatility At 3.63%, Should You Add A Position?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is 6.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.20 and a high of $274.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $193.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.5%.

Currently trading at $199.93, the stock is 5.06% and 0.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 0.69% off its SMA200. ADSK registered -23.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.95%.

The stock witnessed a 2.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.66%, and is 6.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $41.96B and $4.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.52 and Fwd P/E is 27.37. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.51% and -27.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autodesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.00M, and float is at 215.09M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hope Stephen W., the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Hope Stephen W. sold 394 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $195.66 per share for a total of $77090.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3074.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Howard Ayanna (Director) sold a total of 410 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $188.17 per share for $77150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4190.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, RAFAEL BETSY (Director) disposed off 309 shares at an average price of $190.96 for $59007.0. The insider now directly holds 5,433 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -34.78% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -0.76% lower over the same period.