Axonics Inc. (AXNX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) is -1.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.41 and a high of $79.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AXNX stock was last observed hovering at around $55.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.92% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.24% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 4.98% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.76, the stock is 0.58% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.89 million and changing 10.60% at the moment leaves the stock -2.36% off its SMA200. AXNX registered 12.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.47%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.34%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has around 517 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $240.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.79% and -22.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.00%).

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axonics Inc. (AXNX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axonics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.21M, and float is at 47.10M with Short Float at 6.82%.

Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Axonics Inc. (AXNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lopez Esteban, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lopez Esteban sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $67.42 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3600.0 shares.

Axonics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Dearen Danny L. () sold a total of 656 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $75.60 per share for $49594.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7500.0 shares of the AXNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Noblett Karen (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 32,483 shares at an average price of $78.16 for $2.54 million. The insider now directly holds 31,599 shares of Axonics Inc. (AXNX).

Axonics Inc. (AXNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 15.24% up over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -23.95% lower over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is 8.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.