Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Volatility At 6.38%, Should You Add A Position?

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) is 15.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $7.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GENI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $4.14, the stock is 12.24% and -5.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 8.79% off its SMA200. GENI registered -40.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.68%.

The stock witnessed a -7.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.15%, and is 19.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $781.14M and $319.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.18% and -46.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.50%).

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.60% this year

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 200.14M, and float is at 107.35M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.