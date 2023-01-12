Here are the top Institutional holders of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is 8.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $24.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.78% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.80, the stock is 4.77% and 5.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -2.35% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -26.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.24%.

The stock witnessed a 2.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.34%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $6.54B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.90 and Fwd P/E is 12.13. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.80% and -30.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.10% this year

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.12M, and float is at 93.89M with Short Float at 8.47%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAFFE SETH, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that JAFFE SETH sold 11,442 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $15.47 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 11,862 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $16.17 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Ellison Seth M. (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 94 shares at an average price of $15.58 for $1465.0. The insider now directly holds 89,946 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).