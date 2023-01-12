Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS)

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) is 27.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNUS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is 8.31% and -6.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 4.90% at the moment leaves the stock -17.70% off its SMA200. GNUS registered -42.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.89%.

The stock witnessed a -9.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.66%, and is 9.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $197.60M and $45.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.36% and -52.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.70%).

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genius Brands International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 317.28M, and float is at 295.53M with Short Float at 11.27%.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Turner-Graham Cynthia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Turner-Graham Cynthia bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $0.73 per share for a total of $3674.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Hirsh Michael (Director) bought a total of 5,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $0.69 per share for $3767.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49273.0 shares of the GNUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Hirsh Michael (Director) disposed off 5,460 shares at an average price of $0.95 for $5171.0. The insider now directly holds 43,813 shares of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS).