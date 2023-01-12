Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA)

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) is 11.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SANA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $4.39, the stock is 16.58% and -1.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 11.99% at the moment leaves the stock -28.41% off its SMA200. SANA registered -64.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.21%.

The stock witnessed a 6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.33%, and is 9.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.72% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.33% and -65.94% from its 52-week high.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Analyst Forecasts

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -37.80% this year

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 189.30M, and float is at 169.28M with Short Float at 14.94%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yang Patrick Y, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yang Patrick Y bought 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 at a price of $7.30 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that MacDonald James J. (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $6.28 per share for $2091.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the SANA stock.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.03% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 38.56% higher over the same period.