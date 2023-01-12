Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sempra (NYSE: SRE)

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is 4.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $129.69 and a high of $176.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRE stock was last observed hovering at around $157.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.55% off its average median price target of $171.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.03% off the consensus price target high of $193.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.55% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.06, the stock is 2.75% and 2.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 1.86% off its SMA200. SRE registered 17.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.45%.

The stock witnessed a 0.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.27%, and is 4.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Sempra (SRE) has around 15390 employees, a market worth around $50.26B and $14.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.75 and Fwd P/E is 17.99. Profit margin for the company is 15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.96% and -8.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Sempra (SRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sempra (SRE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sempra is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year

Sempra (SRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.72M, and float is at 314.11M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Sempra (SRE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sempra (SRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martin Jeffrey W, the company’s Chairman, CEO and President. SEC filings show that Martin Jeffrey W sold 30,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $162.23 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19261.0 shares.

Sempra disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that WALL PETER R (SVP, Controller and CAO) sold a total of 2,559 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $144.45 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6776.0 shares of the SRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Sedgwick Karen L (Chief HR Officer, CAO) disposed off 908 shares at an average price of $135.08 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 17,654 shares of Sempra (SRE).

Sempra (SRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 1.05% up over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 8.94% higher over the same period. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) is -3.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.