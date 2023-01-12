Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) is 7.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.39 and a high of $66.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOUR stock was last observed hovering at around $60.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $59.94, the stock is 10.89% and 22.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 29.73% off its SMA200. FOUR registered 7.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.38%.

The stock witnessed a 21.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.99%, and is 9.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 5.34% over the month.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has around 1732 employees, a market worth around $4.81B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 152.13 and Fwd P/E is 29.79. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.95% and -10.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.30%).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Analyst Forecasts

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -269.70% this year

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.46M, and float is at 51.72M with Short Float at 20.83%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Disman Nancy, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $52.81 per share for a total of $79215.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Shift4 Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Goldsmith-Grover Sarah (Director) sold a total of 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $52.06 per share for $62472.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6720.0 shares of the FOUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah (Director) disposed off 480 shares at an average price of $46.70 for $22416.0. The insider now directly holds 7,920 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR).

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -16.55% down over the past 12 months and U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is -23.22% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -5.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.