Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX)

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) is -10.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.78 and a high of $49.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PCVX stock was last observed hovering at around $45.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.26%.

Currently trading at $42.68, the stock is -7.29% and -4.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -7.10% at the moment leaves the stock 43.98% off its SMA200. PCVX registered 87.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.21%.

The stock witnessed a 0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.34%, and is -8.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 154.35% and -13.45% from its 52-week high.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.98M, and float is at 71.64M with Short Float at 4.79%.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lukatch Heath, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lukatch Heath sold 335 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $43.93 per share for a total of $14717.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3125.0 shares.

Vaxcyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Lukatch Heath (Director) sold a total of 4,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $46.13 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3125.0 shares of the PCVX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Lukatch Heath (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $38.25 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 3,125 shares of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX).

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.03% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.63% lower over the same period. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 34.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.