Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYME) is 4.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $15.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZYME stock was last observed hovering at around $7.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.24, the stock is 11.51% and 9.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 5.64% at the moment leaves the stock 28.40% off its SMA200. ZYME registered -42.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.95%.

The stock witnessed a 22.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.02%, and is 7.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has around 286 employees, a market worth around $542.85M and $29.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 100.49% and -45.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.30%).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.48M, and float is at 54.49M with Short Float at 15.45%.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Astle Christopher, the company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Astle Christopher sold 887 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $6.01 per share for a total of $5331.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1333.0 shares.

Zymeworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Josephson Neil (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,475 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $8.10 per share for $20045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14449.0 shares of the ZYME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Klompas Neil A (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,979 shares at an average price of $6.88 for $20496.0. The insider now directly holds 13,276 shares of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.03% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.63% lower over the same period.