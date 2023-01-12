IAA Inc. (IAA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is -2.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.32 and a high of $49.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.2% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.48% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.01, the stock is -0.13% and 0.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 6.20% off its SMA200. IAA registered -19.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.46%.

The stock witnessed a 0.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.20%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

IAA Inc. (IAA) has around 4446 employees, a market worth around $5.16B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.22 and Fwd P/E is 16.69. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.55% and -21.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

IAA Inc. (IAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAA Inc. (IAA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.90% this year

IAA Inc. (IAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.70M, and float is at 133.10M with Short Float at 3.69%.

IAA Inc. (IAA) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at IAA Inc. (IAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kamin Peter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kamin Peter bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $31.93 per share for a total of $95790.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

IAA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Kett John W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $32.28 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the IAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Kamin Peter (Director) acquired 28,000 shares at an average price of $33.41 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 113,878 shares of IAA Inc. (IAA).