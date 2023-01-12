Illumina Inc. (ILMN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is 0.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $173.45 and a high of $428.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ILMN stock was last observed hovering at around $194.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.6% off its average median price target of $245.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.17% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -36.03% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $204.05, the stock is 2.14% and -3.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 4.94% at the moment leaves the stock -10.64% off its SMA200. ILMN registered -43.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.62%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.46%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $31.98B and $4.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.15. Profit margin for the company is -88.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.64% and -52.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.00M, and float is at 156.75M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Illumina Inc. (ILMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoyt Aimee L, the company’s SVP, Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Hoyt Aimee L sold 871 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $205.57 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2796.0 shares.

Illumina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that TOUSI SUSAN H (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $204.58 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38662.0 shares of the ILMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06, TOUSI SUSAN H (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $212.63 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 39,162 shares of Illumina Inc. (ILMN).

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -12.82% down over the past 12 months and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) that is -26.09% lower over the same period. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is -4.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.