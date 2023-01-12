New Big Money Means Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) is 20.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.13 and a high of $9.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKKT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $1.43, the stock is 4.46% and -13.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -46.92% off its SMA200. BKKT registered -75.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.17%.

The stock witnessed a -14.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.23%, and is 10.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.66% over the week and 10.30% over the month.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has around 579 employees, a market worth around $363.42M and $78.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.55% and -84.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.20%).

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Analyst Forecasts

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -701.20% this year

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.59M, and float is at 61.13M with Short Float at 20.67%.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Alexander Karen, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Alexander Karen sold 11,487 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $15507.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that VPC Impact Acquisition Holding (Director) sold a total of 69,640 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $1.78 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.07 million shares of the BKKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding (Director) disposed off 170,000 shares at an average price of $1.94 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 8,142,690 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT).