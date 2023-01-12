New Big Money Means Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) is 12.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $27.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVMD stock was last observed hovering at around $23.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.68% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.21% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -34.5% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.90, the stock is 16.34% and 20.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 15.85% at the moment leaves the stock 27.61% off its SMA200. RVMD registered 15.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.25%.

The stock witnessed a 13.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.48%, and is 15.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 6.47% over the month.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $29.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.05% and -2.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.20%).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolution Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.80% this year

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.79M, and float is at 87.09M with Short Float at 9.95%.

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anders Jack, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Anders Jack sold 658 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $22.94 per share for a total of $15095.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29298.0 shares.

Revolution Medicines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Wang Xiaolin () sold a total of 708 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $22.94 per share for $16241.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30527.0 shares of the RVMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Horn Margaret A () disposed off 1,220 shares at an average price of $22.94 for $27985.0. The insider now directly holds 61,292 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD).

Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.56% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 15.24% higher over the same period. Novan Inc. (NOVN) is -67.17% down on the 1-year trading charts.