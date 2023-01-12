PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Volatility At 5.00%, Should You Add A Position?

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) is -3.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.46 and a high of $190.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PKI stock was last observed hovering at around $133.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.13% off its average median price target of $161.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.86% off the consensus price target high of $178.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.19% higher than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $135.53, the stock is -3.17% and -1.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -4.90% off its SMA200. PKI registered -26.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.14%.

The stock witnessed a -2.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.89%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $17.80B and $4.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.86 and Fwd P/E is 22.95. Profit margin for the company is 13.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.45% and -28.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PerkinElmer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.16M, and float is at 126.05M with Short Float at 3.05%.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vohra Tajinder S, the company’s Please. SEC filings show that Vohra Tajinder S sold 1,663 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $140.15 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17205.0 shares.

PerkinElmer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Singh Prahlad R. (Please ) sold a total of 14,187 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $140.52 per share for $1.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48282.0 shares of the PKI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Vohra Tajinder S (Please ) disposed off 1,662 shares at an average price of $142.42 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 17,205 shares of PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI).

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -9.64% down over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is -17.12% lower over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 8.96% up on the 1-year trading charts.