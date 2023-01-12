PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is 5.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.06 and a high of $171.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPG stock was last observed hovering at around $129.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31%.

Currently trading at $132.09, the stock is 3.43% and 4.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 6.52% off its SMA200. PPG registered -20.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.16%.

The stock witnessed a 1.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.26%, and is 1.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has around 49300 employees, a market worth around $29.74B and $17.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.70 and Fwd P/E is 18.86. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.38% and -22.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 235.50M, and float is at 234.40M with Short Float at 0.88%.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liebert Rebecca B., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Liebert Rebecca B. sold 30,086 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $129.90 per share for a total of $3.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24693.0 shares.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -27.22% down over the past 12 months and The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) that is -24.60% lower over the same period.