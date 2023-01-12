Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Volatility At 1.80%, Should You Add A Position?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is 4.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.86 and a high of $126.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RJF stock was last observed hovering at around $110.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83%.

Currently trading at $111.80, the stock is 3.51% and -2.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 7.33% off its SMA200. RJF registered 3.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.25%.

The stock witnessed a -1.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.85%, and is 5.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $23.40B and $11.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.02 and Fwd P/E is 10.57. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.75% and -11.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Analyst Forecasts

Raymond James Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.30M, and float is at 193.54M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Insider Activity

A total of 139 insider transactions have happened at Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Raney Steven M, the company’s President & CEO RJBank. SEC filings show that Raney Steven M sold 5,577 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $107.58 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56537.0 shares.

Raymond James Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that REILLY PAUL C (Chair & CEO) sold a total of 24,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $111.27 per share for $2.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the RJF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Catanese George (Chief Risk Officer) disposed off 3,489 shares at an average price of $114.02 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 11,862 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF).

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -23.28% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -36.44% lower over the same period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is 3.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.