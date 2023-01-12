Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Volatility At 2.23%, Should You Add A Position?

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) is -0.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.15 and a high of $44.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.47% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.34% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.32, the stock is -1.10% and -5.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -5.61% off its SMA200. RPRX registered -7.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.24%.

The stock witnessed a -5.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.72%, and is 0.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.02% over the month.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $24.22B and $2.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.90 and Fwd P/E is 11.01. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.77% and -12.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 439.29M, and float is at 164.95M with Short Float at 4.53%.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RIGGS RORY B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RIGGS RORY B sold 19,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $42.07 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Royalty Pharma plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Giuliani Mario Germano (Director) sold a total of 84,302 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $43.15 per share for $3.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.8 million shares of the RPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Giuliani Mario Germano (Director) disposed off 197,766 shares at an average price of $43.98 for $8.7 million. The insider now directly holds 7,879,374 shares of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX).

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.03% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.63% lower over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 15.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.