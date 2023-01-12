Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) is 7.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $5.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRZN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 17.43% and -35.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock -72.92% off its SMA200. SRZN registered -88.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.35%.

The stock witnessed a 32.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.16%, and is 7.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.79% over the week and 25.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 81.42% and -88.71% from its 52-week high.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Analyst Forecasts

Surrozen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.00% this year

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.97M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 0.30%.