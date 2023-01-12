T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is 10.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.53 and a high of $193.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TROW stock was last observed hovering at around $117.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.07%.

Currently trading at $120.27, the stock is 6.86% and 3.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 2.62% at the moment leaves the stock -0.09% off its SMA200. TROW registered -36.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.84%.

The stock witnessed a 0.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.34%, and is 8.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has around 7529 employees, a market worth around $25.90B and $6.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.81 and Fwd P/E is 16.50. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.59% and -37.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Analyst Forecasts

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.50% this year

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.30M, and float is at 219.11M with Short Float at 8.71%.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Higginbotham Robert C.T., the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Higginbotham Robert C.T. sold 6,619 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $120.48 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70465.0 shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi (Vice President) sold a total of 6,974 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $120.48 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the TROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Stromberg William J (Non-Executive COB) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $124.15 for $1.24 million. The insider now directly holds 41,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include State Street Corporation (STT) that is trading -18.64% down over the past 12 months and Ares Management Corporation (ARES) that is -0.84% lower over the same period. Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) is 3.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.