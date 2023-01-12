Textron Inc. (TXT) Volatility At 1.91%, Should You Add A Position?

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $78.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $70.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $84.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.87% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.14% higher than the price target low of $70.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.80, the stock is 0.17% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 7.24% off its SMA200. TXT registered -7.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.08%.

The stock witnessed a -1.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.29%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 33000 employees, a market worth around $14.41B and $12.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.29 and Fwd P/E is 15.66. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.97% and -9.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

Textron Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 211.31M, and float is at 207.66M with Short Float at 1.92%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lupone E Robert, the company’s EVP, General Counsel and Secy. SEC filings show that Lupone E Robert sold 29,752 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $72.63 per share for a total of $2.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95990.0 shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Bamford Mark S (VP and Corporate Controller) sold a total of 2,701 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $72.90 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17362.0 shares of the TXT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Bamford Mark S (VP and Corporate Controller) disposed off 1,150 shares at an average price of $71.00 for $81650.0. The insider now directly holds 17,362 shares of Textron Inc. (TXT).

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -0.54% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is 10.99% higher over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is -0.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.