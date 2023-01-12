View Inc. (VIEW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) is -24.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIEW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is -32.48% and -39.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -5.58% at the moment leaves the stock -52.41% off its SMA200. VIEW registered -80.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.39%.

The stock witnessed a -39.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.42%, and is -18.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.22% over the week and 13.82% over the month.

View Inc. (VIEW) has around 895 employees, a market worth around $158.81M and $85.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.33% and -80.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.60%).

View Inc. (VIEW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for View Inc. (VIEW) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

View Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.40% this year

View Inc. (VIEW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.78M, and float is at 184.07M with Short Float at 7.29%.

View Inc. (VIEW) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at View Inc. (VIEW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MADRONE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MADRONE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 27 at a price of $0.91 per share for a total of $91000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31.0 million shares.

View Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Mulpuri Rao (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 59,930 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $1.39 per share for $83303.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the VIEW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Mulpuri Rao (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 33,275 shares at an average price of $1.40 for $46585.0. The insider now directly holds 151,236 shares of View Inc. (VIEW).