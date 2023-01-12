Which institution holds the most shares in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is 8.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.09 and a high of $12.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $8.05, the stock is 4.63% and 4.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 8.75% off its SMA200. BVN registered 6.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.05%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.85%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has around 2043 employees, a market worth around $1.85B and $831.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.48 and Fwd P/E is 16.43. Distance from 52-week low is 58.15% and -34.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Analyst Forecasts

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.50% this year

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.99M, and float is at 248.91M with Short Float at 4.21%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 9.84% up over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 18.34% higher over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -26.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.