Which institution holds the most shares in KB Home (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is 12.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.78 and a high of $50.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KBH stock was last observed hovering at around $34.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.09% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.13% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -49.75% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.94, the stock is 10.44% and 15.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.99 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 16.82% off its SMA200. KBH registered -12.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.45%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.81%, and is 7.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

KB Home (KBH) has around 2244 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $6.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.20 and Fwd P/E is 5.31. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.04% and -28.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

KB Home (KBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Home (KBH) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Home is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year

KB Home (KBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.49M, and float is at 69.52M with Short Float at 7.87%.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at KB Home (KBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRAW ALBERT Z, the company’s EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. SEC filings show that PRAW ALBERT Z sold 29,777 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 27 at a price of $28.77 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

KB Home (KBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -6.58% down over the past 12 months and PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is -5.98% lower over the same period. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is -0.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.