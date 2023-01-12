Which institution holds the most shares in Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP)

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LABP) is -10.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $4.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LABP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $1.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -350.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is 7.04% and 37.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing 11.75% at the moment leaves the stock -39.33% off its SMA200. LABP registered -89.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.95%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 67.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.10%, and is -18.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.85% over the week and 28.06% over the month.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $24.06M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 111.75% and -89.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.90%).

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Landos Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.10% this year

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.26M, and float is at 30.40M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RTW INVESTMENTS, LP sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $0.69 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.98 million shares.