Which institution holds the most shares in Porch Group Inc. (PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) is 11.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRCH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is 11.38% and 19.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 3.98% at the moment leaves the stock -26.73% off its SMA200. PRCH registered -84.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.81%.

The stock witnessed a 18.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.88%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 9.52% over the month.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $214.75M and $260.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.34% and -86.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.10% this year

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.55M, and float is at 82.21M with Short Float at 13.15%.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ehrlichman Matt, the company’s CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER. SEC filings show that Ehrlichman Matt bought 37,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $1.99 per share for a total of $75196.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.53 million shares.

Porch Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Ehrlichman Matt (CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $1.99 per share for $4985.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.49 million shares of the PRCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Ehrlichman Matt (CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER) acquired 62,500 shares at an average price of $1.98 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 10,491,932 shares of Porch Group Inc. (PRCH).