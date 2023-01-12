Which Institutions Own Shares In Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) is -8.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.37 and a high of $27.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARQT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.09% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 70.59% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.53, the stock is -9.95% and -19.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -32.39% off its SMA200. ARQT registered -28.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.21%.

The stock witnessed a -20.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.98%, and is -13.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.71% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has around 147 employees, a market worth around $829.25M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.20% and -50.62% from its 52-week high.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.93M, and float is at 58.93M with Short Float at 16.91%.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burnett Patrick, the company’s. SEC filings show that Burnett Patrick sold 1,475 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $15.01 per share for a total of $22136.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41564.0 shares.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Watanabe Todd Franklin () sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $17.06 per share for $17060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the ARQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Matsuda Masaru (See Remark) disposed off 1,720 shares at an average price of $18.19 for $31289.0. The insider now directly holds 19,535 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT).

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 38.56% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is 15.24% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -15.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.