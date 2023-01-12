Which Institutions Own Shares In Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB)?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is 35.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.98 and a high of $61.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $42.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.88% off the consensus price target high of $138.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -62.28% lower than the price target low of $25.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.56, the stock is 20.86% and 24.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 12.73% off its SMA200. ZLAB registered -29.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.28%.

The stock witnessed a 17.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.51%, and is 22.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has around 1951 employees, a market worth around $3.06B and $196.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.14% and -32.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.70%).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zai Lab Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.10% this year

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 97.91M, and float is at 97.52M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WIRTH PETER, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WIRTH PETER sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $35.33 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zai Lab Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that WIRTH PETER (Director) sold a total of 3,852 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $35.37 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the ZLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Reinhart Harald () disposed off 1,854 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $74163.0. The insider now directly holds 24,861 shares of Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -60.18% down over the past 12 months.