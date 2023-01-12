Who are the Institutional Holders in BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)?

BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) is -33.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $10.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIOL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is -33.39% and -60.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing 12.83% at the moment leaves the stock -88.30% off its SMA200. BIOL registered -95.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.00%.

The stock witnessed a -39.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.45%, and is -42.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.99% over the week and 12.87% over the month.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $3.08M and $46.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.81% and -96.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.70%).

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Analyst Forecasts

BIOLASE Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.80% this year

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.62M, and float is at 7.07M with Short Float at 9.90%.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LORD JONATHAN T MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LORD JONATHAN T MD sold 3,537 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $2653.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59925.0 shares.