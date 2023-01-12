Who are the Institutional Holders in Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)?

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) is 48.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.64 and a high of $42.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOTV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.75% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.41% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 26.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.34, the stock is 57.15% and -16.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.18 million and changing 31.31% at the moment leaves the stock -53.41% off its SMA200. NOTV registered -78.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.83%.

The stock witnessed a 29.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.05%, and is 42.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.33% over the week and 13.95% over the month.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has around 541 employees, a market worth around $191.50M and $427.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.37% and -82.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inotiv Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 282.00% this year

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.51M, and float is at 19.14M with Short Float at 12.67%.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pitchford William D, the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Pitchford William D sold 2,123 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $5.82 per share for a total of $12366.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74051.0 shares.

Inotiv Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Neff R Matthew (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $6.12 per share for $6120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62388.0 shares of the NOTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, Neff R Matthew (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $21.12 for $21123.0. The insider now directly holds 63,388 shares of Inotiv Inc. (NOTV).