Who are the Institutional Holders in Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)?

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) is -16.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $2.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is -24.99% and -18.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing -15.38% at the moment leaves the stock 20.14% off its SMA200. UPC registered -21.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.86%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -24.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.98%, and is -26.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.66% over the week and 14.14% over the month.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) has around 263 employees, a market worth around $25.41M and $47.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.17. Distance from 52-week low is 141.90% and -41.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 65.70% this year

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 21.75M, and float is at 9.27M with Short Float at 0.22%.