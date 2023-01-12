Who are the Institutional Holders in ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)?

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) is -2.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.39 and a high of $5.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRAY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $4.37, the stock is -3.18% and -3.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 21.02% off its SMA200. VRAY registered -11.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.80%.

The stock witnessed a -4.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.10%, and is 2.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.96% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $772.83M and $87.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 82.85% and -18.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.70%).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.05M, and float is at 176.29M with Short Float at 3.48%.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHNABEL SUSAN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCHNABEL SUSAN C bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 28 at a price of $4.70 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

ViewRay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $2.93 per share for $58518.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the VRAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, SCHNABEL SUSAN C (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.89 for $28898.0. The insider now directly holds 93,279 shares of ViewRay Inc. (VRAY).

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading -9.61% down over the past 12 months.