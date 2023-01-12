Who is the Top Investor In Accolade Inc. (ACCD)?

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) is 15.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $24.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACCD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.00, the stock is 10.56% and 3.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -5.76% at the moment leaves the stock -8.84% off its SMA200. ACCD registered -52.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.65%, and is 15.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.11% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has around 2350 employees, a market worth around $642.24M and $350.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 95.23% and -63.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Accolade Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.48M, and float is at 68.97M with Short Float at 4.76%.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Accolade Inc. (ACCD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barnes Stephen H., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Barnes Stephen H. sold 74 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $7.61 per share for a total of $563.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Accolade Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that SINGH RAJEEV (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 230 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $8.43 per share for $1939.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ACCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, HILTON MICHAEL W (Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 82 shares at an average price of $8.43 for $691.0. The insider now directly holds 129,503 shares of Accolade Inc. (ACCD).

Accolade Inc. (ACCD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 6.11% up over the past 12 months and Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) that is 9.75% higher over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 32.32% up on the 1-year trading charts.