Who is the Top Investor In Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT)?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) is 11.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $5.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSDT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 66.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is 26.07% and 21.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 5.52% at the moment leaves the stock -68.53% off its SMA200. HSDT registered -93.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.03%.

The stock witnessed a 25.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.01%, and is 3.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.88% over the week and 16.61% over the month.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $10.08M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 70.95% and -93.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-160.50%).

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.40% this year

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.20M, and float is at 26.88M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ANDREEFF DANE, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that ANDREEFF DANE bought 80,041 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.25 per share for a total of $19946.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that ANDREEFF DANE (President and CEO) bought a total of 89,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $0.31 per share for $27835.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the HSDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, ANDREEFF DANE (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.28 for $2834.0. The insider now directly holds 218,572 shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT).