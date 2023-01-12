Who is the Top Investor In McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC)?

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is 0.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.19 and a high of $107.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKC stock was last observed hovering at around $84.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85%.

Currently trading at $83.52, the stock is -1.07% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -3.54% off its SMA200. MKC registered -11.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.48%.

The stock witnessed a -2.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.13%, and is -1.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $21.93B and $6.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.52 and Fwd P/E is 28.34. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.32% and -22.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Analyst Forecasts

McCormick & Company Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 268.30M, and float is at 263.38M with Short Float at 2.50%.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MANGAN MICHAEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MANGAN MICHAEL D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $82.00 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38137.0 shares.

McCormick & Company Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Kurzius Lawrence Erik (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $74.41 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MKC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Foley Brendan M (President & COO) disposed off 3,200 shares at an average price of $75.47 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 702 shares of McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC).

McCormick & Company Incorporated (MKC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is 13.92% higher over the past 12 months. Brookfield Corporation (BN) is -25.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.