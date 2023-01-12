Who is the Top Investor In Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST)?

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) is 15.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $9.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MVST stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.88% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 77.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is 8.52% and -11.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock -40.24% off its SMA200. MVST registered -64.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.27%.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.67%, and is 14.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.85% over the week and 7.78% over the month.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) has around 1359 employees, a market worth around $529.74M and $206.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -82.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.26% and -81.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -189.10% this year

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 305.98M, and float is at 177.19M with Short Float at 6.71%.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Shane, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Shane bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Microvast Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Webster Craig (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 287,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $2.57 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the MVST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Webster Craig (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 13,000 shares at an average price of $2.91 for $37830.0. The insider now directly holds 28,077 shares of Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST).