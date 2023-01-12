Who is the Top Investor In Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is 4.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $92.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THC stock was last observed hovering at around $52.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.15% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -27.9% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.16, the stock is 7.71% and 13.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -13.11% off its SMA200. THC registered -31.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.01%.

The stock witnessed a 16.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.83%, and is 0.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) has around 76836 employees, a market worth around $5.46B and $19.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.07 and Fwd P/E is 8.87. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.43% and -44.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.40% this year

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.92M, and float is at 106.58M with Short Float at 4.67%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FISHER RICHARD W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FISHER RICHARD W sold 9,817 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $43.86 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24545.0 shares.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Cancelmi Daniel J (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $43.07 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the THC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, KERREY J ROBERT (Director) disposed off 36,766 shares at an average price of $65.56 for $2.41 million. The insider now directly holds 48,798 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC).

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) that is trading -3.02% down over the past 12 months and Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is -63.18% lower over the same period. Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is -41.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.