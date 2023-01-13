A peek at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who has invested in It?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) is 1.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.32 and a high of $70.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APLS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.68%.

Currently trading at $52.66, the stock is 3.85% and 4.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 5.36% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. APLS registered 27.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.76%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.72%, and is 10.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) has around 476 employees, a market worth around $5.94B and $113.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.04% and -24.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.10%).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Analyst Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.70% this year

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.13M, and float is at 93.52M with Short Float at 10.75%.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Deschatelets Pascal, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $46.08 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Grossi Federico (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $48.79 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94884.0 shares of the APLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Dunlop A. Sinclair (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $50.70 for $25350.0. The insider now directly holds 132,797 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS).

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS): Who are the competitors?

McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 49.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.