A peek at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI): Who has invested in It?

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) is -8.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.51 and a high of $66.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ITCI stock was last observed hovering at around $47.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.83% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.96% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.52, the stock is -5.50% and -5.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock -8.58% off its SMA200. ITCI registered 20.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.28%.

The stock witnessed a -7.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.32%, and is -5.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has around 512 employees, a market worth around $4.52B and $188.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 25.99% and -26.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.40%).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.40% this year

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.52M, and float is at 92.23M with Short Float at 3.25%.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARCUS JOEL S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARCUS JOEL S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $50.82 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29233.0 shares.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Mates Sharon (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 33,083 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $55.00 per share for $1.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.1 million shares of the ITCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Halstead Michael (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $53.73 for $2.69 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) that is trading -1.57% down over the past 12 months.