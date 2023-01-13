A peek at Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Who has invested in It?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is 4.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.21 and a high of $75.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZION stock was last observed hovering at around $51.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.05% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.45, the stock is 5.79% and 3.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -4.73% off its SMA200. ZION registered -26.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.00%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.21%, and is 4.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has around 9685 employees, a market worth around $7.41B and $2.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.73 and Fwd P/E is 7.68. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.80% and -31.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zions Bancorporation National Association is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.50% this year

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.63M, and float is at 147.18M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAURSEN THOMAS E, the company’s Executive VP &. SEC filings show that LAURSEN THOMAS E sold 880 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $51.79 per share for a total of $45575.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27007.0 shares.

Zions Bancorporation National Association disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Ellingsen Eric (Executive VP &) sold a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $51.84 per share for $98496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24512.0 shares of the ZION stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, SIMMONS HARRIS H (Chairman & CEO) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $50.44 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,245,034 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION).

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -23.60% down over the past 12 months and U.S. Bancorp (USB) that is -23.39% lower over the same period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is -23.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.