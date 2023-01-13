Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Volatility At 5.75%, Should You Add A Position?

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is 31.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.87 and a high of $45.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIG stock was last observed hovering at around $18.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -114.56% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.31, the stock is 23.22% and 12.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -15.17% off its SMA200. BIG registered -57.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.07%.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.06%, and is 20.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $531.02M and $5.66B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.04% and -57.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Big Lots Inc. (BIG) is a “Underweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.90% this year

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.94M, and float is at 28.16M with Short Float at 29.52%.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Big Lots Inc. (BIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Padovano Nicholas E, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Padovano Nicholas E sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $34.30 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25979.0 shares.

Big Lots Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Padovano Nicholas E (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $34.82 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25841.0 shares of the BIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Padovano Nicholas E (Executive Vice President) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $38.39 for $34551.0. The insider now directly holds 18,029 shares of Big Lots Inc. (BIG).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 1.71% up over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is -7.59% lower over the same period. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is 4.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.