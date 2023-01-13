Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Volatility At 3.90%, Should You Add A Position?

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) is 4.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.16 and a high of $311.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIIB stock was last observed hovering at around $285.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.05% off its average median price target of $325.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.25% off the consensus price target high of $396.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -16.63% lower than the price target low of $247.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $288.08, the stock is 2.80% and 0.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 23.00% off its SMA200. BIIB registered 19.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.45%.

The stock witnessed a -0.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.56%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) has around 9610 employees, a market worth around $40.35B and $10.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.68 and Fwd P/E is 18.32. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.92% and -7.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.10% this year

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.40M, and float is at 143.01M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Biogen Inc. (BIIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gregory Ginger, the company’s EVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Gregory Ginger sold 5,610 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $300.11 per share for a total of $1.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5711.0 shares.

Biogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that ALEXANDER SUSAN H (EVP Chief Legal Off & Corp Sec) sold a total of 5,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $280.70 per share for $1.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39396.0 shares of the BIIB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, BIOGEN INC. (10% Owner) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $5.27 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 23,652,466 shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB).

Biogen Inc. (BIIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.61% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -15.84% lower over the same period.