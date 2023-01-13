Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) is 48.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $4.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRDS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $0.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $0.40 offered by analysts, but current levels are 32.5% higher than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.27, the stock is 39.78% and 5.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.99 million and changing 8.15% at the moment leaves the stock -60.55% off its SMA200. BRDS registered -94.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.84%.

The stock witnessed a 32.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.13%, and is 19.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.34% over the week and 15.76% over the month.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has around 572 employees, a market worth around $77.81M and $224.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 91.43% and -94.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.10%).

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -259.50% this year

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.91M, and float is at 218.73M with Short Float at 7.79%.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hahn Rebecca, the company’s Chief Communications Officer. SEC filings show that Hahn Rebecca sold 4,598 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $0.43 per share for a total of $1965.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.14 million shares.

Bird Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that Wright Gregory Alan (Controller) sold a total of 5,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $0.43 per share for $2301.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the BRDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Ling Yibo (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 200,365 shares at an average price of $0.43 for $85616.0. The insider now directly holds 2,568,851 shares of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS).